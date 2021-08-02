Rubina Dilaik looks fab in stunning black saree

Adv.

Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik surely knows how to treat her fans by sharing her lovely pictures on Instagram. She keep sharing her stunning stylish outfits which will make us drool all the time we see her.

She captioned the photos, “OTT…. 💄🤭🖤”

The photos of Rubina Dilaik have gone viral as she is seen wearing a black saree with ruffled blouse. Her makeup is also on point. Her pink lips just added to the look.

Adv.

On the work front, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are all set to feature together in a new music video. Sharing the first look of the music video, she revealed that she is coming with ‘something special’ and said that the song is sung by Vishal Mishra.

Rubina is currently being featured on Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, where she is reprising the role of Saumya. She is also set to make her big-screen debut with music composer Palaash Muchhal. Rubina has signed her first film with Palaash Muchhal who will be turning director with the upcoming movie Ardh. The film also features Rajpal Yadav and Hiten Tejwani.

Check out Rubina Dilaik’s stunning black saree pictures below: