Rubina Dilaik: Yoga did wonders for me

After fighting through an unfortunate bout of Covid, ‘Shakti’ actress Rubina Dilaik is now sharing happy instances from her recovery phase which has been mighty successful for her with most of her symptoms normalizing and she getting back into routine.

Among all the medication, quarantining and other covid recovery protocols followed, the Bigg Boss 14 winner claims that ‘Yoga’ was what actually helped her maintain a slow but steady recovery process. Not only bringing in the much required balance between mental and physical wellbeing throughout that phase, but Rubina also felt a drastic change for the better in her breathing movements.

“Since yoga is a very slow and structured practice, I was able to keep up a routine throughout my covid phase, and Yoga really did wonders for me. Yoga has primarily helped me with essential lung exercises which helped me normalize my oxygen levels in many ways. On days that I was feeling low or out of focus, practicing just a bit of yoga pulled me back into focus and really helped me in building this calm aura which kept me composed without any moments of panic throughout the last few weeks,” Rubina said.

“Yoga has helped me achieve the balance between my mental and physical wellbeing in no better way than through this time, which I am so grateful for. Never did I imagine that a simple practice like Yoga would benefit me in so many ways throughout a tough period like covid”, shares Rubina.

Rubina had tested positive for Covid a few weeks back. She was in Shimla and had quarantined herself there. The actress has kept her fans updated about her health.

Her husband Abhinav Shukla is currently in Cape Town, shooting for the stunt-based reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi” season 11.