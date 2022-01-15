Rubina Dilaik looks pretty wearing silver jewellery

- Advertisement -

Rubina Dilaik shared a slew of pictures of herself in a stunning black and white skirt. The actor’s sartorial sense of fashion always manages to make our hearts skip beats and today was no different.

She opted for silver jewelry and a beautiful hairstyle. The ‘Bigg Boss 13’ winner highlighted her look with bright pink lipstick.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote,”In ankhon ki masti ke. Please will you sing that for me,” Rubina captioned her pictures with these words”.

Check out the photos below.