Rubina Dilaik looks like a princess in purple gown

From off shoulders to flared sleeves, she has set a distinct trend. So, if you want to go for a classy and simple look, give her dressing style a shot. She never fails to impress her fans with her stunning looks. Whether it is ethnic or western.

Beauty Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram and shared her pictures where she can be seen in purple outfit. In this photo she looks princess.

In the pictures, Rubina’s overall pretty and stunning look managed to leave fans in awe. And wrote It’s raining ☔️ purrrrrpleeee….. Check out the photo below