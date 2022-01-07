- Advertisement -
Rubina Dilaik giving us princess vibes in this sunshine yellow gown

Rubina Dilaik wore a bright yellow frilly gown. She looked like a princess straight out of a fairytale.

By Glamsham Editorial
Rubina Dilaik yellow gown pic courtesy Instagram
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik had gained immense popularity for her fashion style. She shared photos on her Instagram handle and wrote.” Its never too late to begin that you always dreamt of…. So here I am Stepping in The New Year #mode , 6days later ….. #2022.”

In these photos, Rubina Dilaik wore a bright yellow frilly gown. She looked like a princess straight out of a fairytale.

The ‘Choti Bahu’ actress absolutely killed it and looked way too gorgeous. As soon as Rubina shared the photos on Instagram, her post was flooded with comments from her fans.

One fan wrote, “Ruby you are looking awesome” Another fan wrote “Omg! Just look at this gorgeous Dilaik”.

On the other hand, Rubina Dilaik is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Palash Muchhal’s Ardh where she will star alongside Rajpal Yadav, Hiten Tejwani, and Kulbushan Kharbanda.

Check out the photos below.

