scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVFashion n Lifestyle

Rubina Dilaik raises temperature in brown printed jumpsuit

Rubina Dilaik is the ultimate diva as she looks charming and sensation, be it fusion outfits, western or desi looks.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Rubina Dilaik raises temperature in brown printed jumpsuit pic courtesy instagram
Rubina Dilaik raises temperature in brown printed jumpsuit pic courtesy instagram
- Advertisement -

Rubina Dilaik is the ultimate diva as she looks charming and sensation, be it fusion outfits, western or desi looks.

Rubina looks enchanting as she experiments with the brown jumpsuit and cape set that has floral detailing all over.

- Advertisement -

She shared pictures on her Instagram and captioned, “The privilege of a lifetime is BEING who you ARE…!”. In the pictures, Rubina is seen wearing brown Jumpsuit and floral cape set.

Check out Rubina Dilaik raises temperature in brown printed jumpsuit below:

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMonkeypox may slow down but not be eliminated: Report
Next articleAnupam Kher shares pic with 'The Big Bang Theory' star Kunal Nayyar
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Pooja Hegde

Himanshi Khurana

Sidharth Shukla

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,055,419FansLike
52,248FollowersFollow
7,084FollowersFollow
60,046FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US