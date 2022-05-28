- Advertisement -

Rubina Dilaik is the ultimate diva as she looks charming and sensation, be it fusion outfits, western or desi looks.

Rubina looks enchanting as she experiments with the brown jumpsuit and cape set that has floral detailing all over.

She shared pictures on her Instagram and captioned, “The privilege of a lifetime is BEING who you ARE…!”. In the pictures, Rubina is seen wearing brown Jumpsuit and floral cape set.

Check out Rubina Dilaik raises temperature in brown printed jumpsuit below: