Celebs have made sari their go-to wear on many occasions, and every time they step out, they manage to look elegant in the five yards of gorgeousness equally impressing the fashion police.

Divas Rubina Dilaik to Rashami Desai are currently caught up in the floral print saree craze and the celebs are already making many heads turns with their fresh and vibrant fashion picks.

Check out the divas below who are slaying in floral saree print: