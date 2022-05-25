Rubina Dilaik slays in red and white dress stylish photoshoot

- Advertisement -

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most entertaining and loved performing artists in the Hindi TV and entertainment industry. After years and years of hard work and efforts over the years, Rubina finally earned her much-awaited Bollywood debut and the movie titled ‘Ardh’ is all set to stream on ZEE5 from 10th June onwards.

Rubina is currently busy in a promotional spree for the same and her fans and admirers are super happy and excited for the same.

Rubina captioned, “People will stare! Make it worth their While ✨…. Finally found a visionary who designs poetry ❤️ @sumanfashionmaker …….”

Check out Rubina Dilaik slays in red and white stunning photoshoot below: