Rubina Dilaik’s sizzling beach look from Maldives vacation

- Advertisement -

Recently Bigg Boss winner Rubina Dilaik celebrated hubby Abhinav Shukla happy birthday with mushy post, calls him a `gentleman`.

Now she is celebrating her holidays in Maldives with hubby. Rubina has shared a beautiful pictures of her vacation on social media in which she is seen with husband Abhinav Shukla. In the photo she wearing a flower print dress, the actress looks gorgeous with flowers in her hair.

On the other hand Rubina is seen wearing a yellow color bikini. Her bikini with high split skirt and hat is adding to her beauty. Check out the photos below.