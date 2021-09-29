Rubina Dilaik’s sizzling beach look from Maldives vacation

HomeTVFashion n Lifestyle

Rubina Dilaik is celebrating her holidays in Maldives with hubby Abhinav Shukla

By Glamsham Editorial
Recently Bigg Boss winner Rubina Dilaik celebrated hubby Abhinav Shukla happy birthday with mushy post, calls him a `gentleman`.

Now she is celebrating her holidays in Maldives with hubby. Rubina has shared a beautiful pictures of her vacation on social media in which she is seen with husband Abhinav Shukla. In the photo she wearing a flower print dress, the actress looks gorgeous with flowers in her hair.

On the other hand Rubina is seen wearing a yellow color bikini. Her bikini with high split skirt and hat is adding to her beauty. Check out the photos below.

