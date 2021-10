- Advertisement -

Rubina Dilaik is having a gala time in Maldive with her hubby Abhinav Shukla. She has been delighting fans with pictures from her holiday.

The actress can be seen flaunting her body in a black printed bikini.

Rubina Dilaik is making Maldives look even better with her gorgeous bikinis that seem to have their moment one after the other.

- Advertisement -

Check out the photos below.