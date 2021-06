Adv.

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik always mesmerises her fans with her glamorous personality. She keeps sharing stunning pictures to entertain her followers.

Recently Rubina shared a picture of herself dressed in a beautiful multi-coloured saree. She paired it with a navy blue blouse with see-through full sleeves by Narayani Adukia.

She paired the gorgeous saree with an ethnic multi-coloured choker and white pearl drop earrings.

