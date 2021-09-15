Rubina Dilaik gets a fringe haircut look by herself

- Advertisement -

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most famous faces of the TV industry. She got her fame for portraying the role Radhika in Zee TV’s Choti Bahu. This 34-year-old actress is taking the internet by storm with her amazing outfit and fitness post. She recently visited Bigg Boss OTT set.

Rubina shared a few photos of her stunning outfit while posing in front of a photographer. She opted a pink short dress. She rounded her looks with minimal makeup.

Rubina posted the pictures and captioned it. She captioned the pictures I imagine things extensively and vividly, to an extent that I dnt watch horror or thriller…. But thats not the post about 🤣 I imagined how I want this look to be …. so I cut these fringes myself 🤔🤭……… well! That night ( around 1am) Was not sure how would I achieve this hairdo , since we were shooting in jungles and away from the town ! But I was sure about the Look , and within few minutes I was ready to roll🤪 Actually @jiggs_zala helped me cut them ….”

