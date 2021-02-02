Sanaya Irani is giving us major style goals in a different earrings

ADVERTISEMENT
Sanaya Irani earned fame after portraying the role of a teenager who was a simple, studious yet adorable girl, Gunjan in Miley jab Hum Tum. Sanaya not only marked her name in the TV industry but also entered Bollywood with Fanaa.
Whatever she wears becomes a trend and her fans try to copy her fashion sense. Be it Indian or western attire, She slays in all outfits!
Sanaya Irani looks breathtakingly gorgeous as she sports a different Indian look with different earrings.
ADVERTISEMENT
She has set the temperature soaring and wore different styles of jewellery. Check out the Sanaya Irani’s post below:
ADVERTISEMENT