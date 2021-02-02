ADVERTISEMENT
Sanaya Irani is giving us major style goals in a different earrings

Sanaya Irani looks breathtakingly gorgeous as she sports a different Indian look with different earrings.

By Glamsham Editorial
Sanaya Irani earned fame after portraying the role of a teenager who was a simple, studious yet adorable girl, Gunjan in Miley jab Hum Tum. Sanaya not only marked her name in the TV industry but also entered Bollywood with Fanaa.

Whatever she wears becomes a trend and her fans try to copy her fashion sense. Be it Indian or western attire, She slays in all outfits!

She has set the temperature soaring and wore different styles of jewellery. Check out the Sanaya Irani’s post below:

