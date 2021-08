Adv.

Sanaya Irani shows us how to pull off an over the top outfit and yet balance it all out with the hair and makeup.

When it comes to trying out and experimenting with new styles, Sanaya Irani is always one of the firsts to lead the pack.

Recently Sanaya Irani shared a photo on her Instagram account. She shared a super hot sensuous moment flaunting her wet hair.

Check out the photos below.