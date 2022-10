Shamita Shetty walked the ramp for designer Rina Dhaka in a printed outfit featuring a sheer panelled crop top and a thigh-high slit skirt.

While the round-neck top comes with puffed half sleeves, colourful embellishments and see-through panels, the skirt has a high-rise waist, tulle layers and an asymmetric hem.

She walked the ramp in style and fans are already in love with her stylish walk.

