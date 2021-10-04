- Advertisement -

The viewers have seen how many TV actors are collaborating for music videos these days. Sharad Malhotra and television’s hottie Adaa Khan are all set to join hands for an exciting project.

Sharad and Adaa will be pairing for a music video. Yes, you heard it right!The duo is quite popular among the fans and it will be simply a delight to see Sharad and Adaa together.

Sharad shared BTS pictures with Adaa Khan and captioned, “Coming sooooooon 🔥 #cantwaitforthisonetocomeout #killatrack with these 2 bundle of talents 🖤 @adaakhann @sachdevaakhilnasha PS ~ especially dedicated to my SM army & Shaadaa fans ✌️😉”

In the photos, Sharad and Adaa are twirling and looking absolutely stunning in these pictures. Sharad is seen wearing striped blue shirt and white pants. While Adaa is seen wearing white printed Anarkali suit. In another picture, Sharad is posing with a gun in hand.

In few more pictures both are twinning in black and holding hands. The romance between these two is what we are waiting to watch.

Check out Sharad Malhotra shares BTS pictures with Adaa Khan from their upcoming music video below: