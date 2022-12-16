Shehnaaz gill, bharti singh, hina khan attends mehendi ceremony in stunning outfits

Bollywood beauties Shehnaaz Gill, Bharti Singh, and Hina Khan attended their manager Kaushal Joshi’s mehendi ceremony.

Kaushal’s to-be-bride is Heena Lad, who manages Hina Khan, and the Bigg Boss 11 star was also seen at the do. She was accompanied by her mother and boyfriend Rocky.

Shehnaaz Gill was seen dressed in a yellow-grey printed suit. She wore pearl jewelry to complete her look.

Bharti Singh, on the other hand, looked pretty in her flowing grey gown that she matched with a floral jacket. The actors were seen dancing to songs like “Toottad toottad” and “Gal Ban gayi”.

Hina Khan, who attended the function from the bride’s side, wore a white salwar suit. She was seen getting clicked with her manager and family.

Check out the photos below.

