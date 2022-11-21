Shehnaaz Gill made her debut at the prestigious Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night Award. After attending the press conference, the actress dazzled on the red carpet looking a million dollars.

Shehnaaz Gill decided to opt for a stlish look in which she looked smoking hot. The diva dazzled on the red carpet as she picked a strapless black floor-length gown with a long trail. The actress looked glowing ditched heavy accessories and paired her look with a minimal diamond drop necklace with stud earrings.

Another video that has surfaced on the web sees the actress dedicating the award to Sidharth Shukla.

At the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night Shehnaaz Gill dedicated her award to Sidharth Shukla. She was heard saying in the acceptance speech, “Main apne family, apne friends aur meri team ko bilkul bhi nahi dedicate karungi kyuki yeh meri mehnat hai. Aur tu mera hai aur mera hi rahega, theek hai?” adding “Ek cheeze aur. Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hun. Thank you mere life mein aane k liye. Itna mere pe invest karliya ki aaj main yaha pe pahuchi hun. Sidharth Shukla, this is for you.”

Check out Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in black gown and dedicates her award to Sidharth Shukla at Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night below: