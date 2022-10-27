scorecardresearch
TVFashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her boss babe look

Shehnaaz Gill was clicked by the paparazzi as she arrived at Aayush Sharma’s birthday party last evening

By Pooja Tiwari
Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her boss babe look pic courtesy twitter
Shehnaaz Gill was clicked by the paparazzi as she arrived at Aayush Sharma’s birthday party last evening. The actress looked graceful in a grey-coloured waist coat and pants.

She shared pictures on her Instagram and captioned, “Do whatever makes you happiest..♥️♥️”

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill has bagged a role in Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi ka Bhai, Kisi ki Jaan’. Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13, where she got into a loving relation with actor Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth passed away at the age of 40 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her boss babe look below:

