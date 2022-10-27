Shehnaaz Gill was clicked by the paparazzi as she arrived at Aayush Sharma’s birthday party last evening. The actress looked graceful in a grey-coloured waist coat and pants.

She shared pictures on her Instagram and captioned, “Do whatever makes you happiest..♥️♥️”

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill has bagged a role in Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi ka Bhai, Kisi ki Jaan’. Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13, where she got into a loving relation with actor Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth passed away at the age of 40 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her boss babe look below: