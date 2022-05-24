scorecardresearch
Shehnaaz Gill grooves to Britney Spears’ song ‘Work Bitch’

Shehnaaz Gill has shared a video where she can be seen grooving to Britney Spears's song, 'Work Bitch

By Pooja Tiwari
Shehnaaz Gill danced to Britney Spears’ song ‘Work Bitch'
Shehnaaz Gill garnered millions of followers around the country owing to her adorable personality.

She has shared a video where she can be seen grooving to Britney Spears’s song, ‘Work Bitch’.

Shehnaaz took to Instagram on Monday and posted the video. Shehnaaz looked stunning in a shirt and printer pants. The actor danced to Britney Spears’ song ‘Work Bitch,’ in the monochromatic video. Sharing the video on her Instagram account, she captioned it, “work bitch.

Meanwhile, on the work front, if reports are to be believed, Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’.

Check out the video below.

