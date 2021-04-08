Shehnaaz Gill dons a Sardarji look in red turban

Adv.

Shehnaaz Gill, who is fondly known as Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif is inching towards success with each passing day. The singer-actor is among the most-loved personalities in the entertainment industry.

Recently, Shehnaaz has treated her fans in a typical desi Punjabi looks. The actor has shared some amazing pictures on her Instagram stories wearing a red turban. She can be seen posing with Punjabi artist Gurpartap Singh Kang. This look of Shehnaaz will surely melt your heart as she looks like the cutest sardarani.

Recently, Shehnaaz has wrapped up her shoot for ‘Honsla Rakh’ in Canada with Diljit Dosanjh.. The pictures from the wrap-up party went viral of the internet.

