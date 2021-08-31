HomeTVFashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill flaunting her hotness in black dress

Shehnaaz Gill ditched her long tresses for a wavy bob hairstyle.

By Glamsham Editorial
There is hardly any day when the Shehnaaz Gill isn’t ruling the social media trends. The Bigg Boss 13 star today released the photoshoot sending her followers in a frenzy.

She raises the mercury with the latest pics. In this photo, Shehnaaz ditched her long tresses for a wavy bob hairstyle. She rounded her looks with minimal make-up and nerdy look.

Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram to share her gorgeous pictures. She wrote “With some stories, you really can’t rush things. And it’s often best just to sit back and enjoy the journey for what it is ..”

Check out the photos below:

