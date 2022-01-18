Shehnaaz Gill flaunting her magic tricks in a new video

- Advertisement -

Shehnaaz Gill has won the hearts of her fans yet again. But seeing her reviving back is making SidNaaz fans very happy.

Sana just dropped a video of her where she is seen doing an endorsement for a food brand. The fans couldn’t be happier and showered all the lovely comments and praised her. They called her MAGICAL and couldn’t stop raving her good looks.

Well, Shehnaaz was recently featured in a promo video for a new reality show Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan in which she was seen singing the song Ranjha from Shershaah.

Check out the video below.