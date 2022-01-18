- Advertisement -
HomeTVFashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill flaunting her magic tricks in a new video

Shehnaaz Gill has won the hearts of her fans yet again. But seeing her reviving back is making SidNaaz fans very happy.

By Glamsham Editorial
Shehnaaz Gill flaunting her magic tricks in a new video
Shehnaaz Gill flaunting her magic tricks in a new video
- Advertisement -

Shehnaaz Gill has won the hearts of her fans yet again. But seeing her reviving back is making SidNaaz fans very happy.

Sana just dropped a video of her where she is seen doing an endorsement for a food brand. The fans couldn’t be happier and showered all the lovely comments and praised her. They called her MAGICAL and couldn’t stop raving her good looks.

Well, Shehnaaz was recently featured in a promo video for a new reality show Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan in which she was seen singing the song Ranjha from Shershaah.

- Advertisement -

Check out the video below.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAustralian Open: Muguruza, Swiatek advance with first-round wins
Next articleRam Gopal Varma on celeb divorces: Nothing murders love faster than marriage
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,063,096FansLike
46,740FollowersFollow
6,734FollowersFollow
58,690FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US