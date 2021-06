Adv.

Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif Shehnaaz Gill regularly shares pictures and videos of herself on social media. In her new post on Instagram, the she is sporting a sheer blue outerwear.

It’s paired with a white off-shoulder top and shorts. She rounded her looks with a pair of earrings and layers of necklaces.

As for hairstyle, the actress went for a center partition with a low bun. Shehnaaz used a blue and silver heart emoji for caption.

Check out the photos below.