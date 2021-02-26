ADVERTISEMENT
TV Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz gill looks gorgeous in casauls and minimal makeup look

Shehnaaz Gill looks drop dead gorgeous. However, as soon as the pictures popped on the internet

By Glamsham Editorial
Shehnaaz gill looks gorgeous in casauls and minimal makeup look
Shehnaaz gill looks gorgeous in casauls and minimal makeup look
ADVERTISEMENT

Shehnaaz Gill enjoy’s a huge fan following. Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill is the name trending on social media every other day. Recently, She shared a set of pictures on her Instagram.

In this photo she looks drop dead gorgeous. However, as soon as the pictures popped on the internet.

Shehnaaz Gill wore a off shoulder outfit with minimal makeup. While it is hard to say if the Bigg Boss 13 diva is wearing a wester outfit or a dress, she looks mesmerizing in every frame. 

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article‘The Great Gatsby’ to be made into animated feature film
Next articleVaani Kapoor: Mentally preparing for a hectic work schedule
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s cute kisses for each other is making us them

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Jasmin Bhasin shared a latest boomerang video in which Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are giving cute kisses to each other.
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Hina Khan is a vision in white

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hina looks hot in the white dress with a plunging neckline
Read more
News

Jasmin Bhasin celebrates Aly Goni’s birthday in Kashmir

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jasmin Bhasin shared a special birthday wish for her beau Aly Goni, the two have jetted off to Kashmir, to celebrate Aly Goni's birthday with his family
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Erica Fernandes is a beauty in saree

Erica Fernandes is a beauty in saree

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Erica Fernandes took to social media to share pictures from her brother Jermaine's Roce ceremony
hina khan is a vision in white

Hina Khan is a vision in white

Rashmi Desai swag style

Rashami Desai looks stunning in sky blue floral saree

Shweta Tiwari glowing in her sunkissed pictures

Shweta Tiwari glowing in her sunkissed pictures

Niti Taylor slaying in peach dress and silver maang tikka

Niti Taylor slaying in peach dress and silver maang tikka

Nia Sharma turns white angel

Nia Sharma turns white angel in new photo-op

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021