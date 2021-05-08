Shehnaaz Gill, Jennifer Winget, Erica Fernandes and other celebs who rocked in an animal print jacket

Adv.

Animal Print is making a comeback. However, in the past, Shehnaaz Gill, Jennifer Winget, Shweta Tiwari, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna and Erica Fernandez were seen wearing a similar animal print jacket.

Take a look at their pictures and let us know who wore it better.

Shehnaaz Gill’s prove that leopard print never goes out of trend.

Jennifer Winget is seen posing perfectly for the camera wearing an animal print jacket.

Shweta Tiwari shared stunning pictures of herself donning a leopard print dress

Devoleena Bhattacharjee in tiger print outfit

Hina Khan’s denim jumpsuit and leopard-printed jacket

Surbhi Chandna shares pics in tiger print dress

Erica Fernandes is seen dressed up in a beautiful black t-shirt and cheetah print jacket. She complemented her look with a deep shade of lipstick, kohled eyes and glittery eye shadow.