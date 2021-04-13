Adv.

Shehnaaz Gill recently came back from Canada after completing her shooting for the movie Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

Her fashion sense is also loved by her fans. She shared her photos on her Instagram. In these photos she looks so beautiful.

Check out the photos below.

Shehnaaz Gill has shared a picture in blue dress.

Shehnaaz Gill was seen beautifully sitting in the sun and posing for the camera. She was donning a gorgeous beige bodycon dress and had leather jacket in one of her hands.

In the picture, the actress is seen wearing a spaghetti-strap crop top. She paired it with a pair of denim jeans. Shehnaaz Gill accessorised her look with just a ring on her finger. Her make-up is also on point as she left her hair loose.