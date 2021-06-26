Adv.
TVFashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill looks gorgeous in a plunging neckline printed outfit

Shehnaaz Gill can be seen donning a stunning plunging neckline printed long dress

By Glamsham Editorial
Shehnaaz Gill dropped the photos on her Instagram account, her friends and fans flooded the comment section. Whenever she posts a picture of her, it goes viral in no time.

In the pictures, the diva can be seen donning a stunning plunging neckline printed long dress and she is looking extremely beautiful in the same.

Also read: AskRKV: Fans expect a collaboration between Rahul Vaidya and Shehnaaz Gill

On the work front, Shehnaaz has been keeping herself busy with her YouTube channel. Earlier this month, Shehnaaz dropped a fun interaction with her brother Shehbaz.

Shehnaaz will soon be seen with Diljit Dosanjh in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh.

