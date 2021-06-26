Shehnaaz Gill looks gorgeous in a plunging neckline printed outfit

Adv.

Shehnaaz Gill dropped the photos on her Instagram account, her friends and fans flooded the comment section. Whenever she posts a picture of her, it goes viral in no time.

In the pictures, the diva can be seen donning a stunning plunging neckline printed long dress and she is looking extremely beautiful in the same.

On the work front, Shehnaaz has been keeping herself busy with her YouTube channel. Earlier this month, Shehnaaz dropped a fun interaction with her brother Shehbaz.

Shehnaaz will soon be seen with Diljit Dosanjh in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh.