Shehnaaz Gill looks pretty in this off-shoulder dress

Shehnaaz Gill was recently featured in a promo video for a new reality show Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan in which she was seen singing the song Ranjha from Shershaah.

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved and praised singer/actress in the industry. She sang 2021 release Shershaah’s famous track Ranjha.

Fans flooded to the comment section to praise the beauty and complimented her on her melodious voice. Fans adored Shehnaaz Gill’s chemistry with late Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 13.

She shared a video and wrote” Asli Hunar ki pehchaan hone waali hai only on #Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan, 22nd January se, har Sat-Sun, raat 9 baje sirf @ColorsTv par!!”. In this video she wore white off-shoulder dress. She looks so pretty in in this dress.

Check out the video below.