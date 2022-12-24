scorecardresearch
TVFashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill gives royal vibes in golden sharara dress

Shehnaaz Gill is among the most fashionable actresses in the entertainment industry and she enjoys a massive fan following.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Shehnaaz Gill gives royal vibes in golden sharara dress pic courtesy twitter
Shehnaaz Gill is among the most fashionable actresses in the entertainment industry and she enjoys a massive fan following. The actress rose to fame with the show Bigg Boss, where she received the love of the audience for her innocence and charm.

Shehnaaz Gill is very active on social media and often shares pictures and videos on social media.

She shared pics of her posing in a glamorous golden sharara is going viral on social media.She looked drop-dead gorgeous as she accessorised her look with heavy jewellery. She opted for a low bun and went for subtle makeup which went exceptionally well with her attire.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill gives royal vibes in golden sharara dress below:

