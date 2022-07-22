Shehnaaz Gill enjoys a massive fan base on Instagram and is loved by millions of fans. She is quite active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life with her fans through Instagram.

She never fails to treat her fans with exciting pictures and videos of herself. She shared a video in which she could be seen grooving to the tunes of Sofia Reyes’ 1,2,3 song ft Jason Derulo & De La Ghetto. She captioned the video, “Roses are red, violets are blue, I am Shehnaaz gill, who are you ??”

In the video, Shehnaaz can be seen dancing her heart out in a stunning pink dress. She paired the dress with transparent heels and completed the look with bright makeup. The video is shot in her vanity van.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her sensuous moves in pink dress on this trending song below: