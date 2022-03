- Advertisement -

Shehnaaz Gill dropped her new photos and captioned “Retro Vibes.’ Fans can’t stop gushing over her beauty and dedication to keep moving ahead in life despite the obstacles thrown in front of her.

She dressed in a sequined top, she has her hair up tied in a floral satin ribbon. In a few photos, she also holds 70-styled big rim glasses, as she posed for the camera.

Check out the photos below.