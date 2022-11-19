Shehnaaz gill sizzles in orange stylish outfit; guru randhawa shares a cute video with her

Shehnaaz Gill has a crazy fan following and there are many who adore her and you can clearly see in the photo.
Shehnaaz Gill posted pictures from a photoshoot revealing her outfit to attend a press conference for Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022. “Hitting off @filmfare presscon in Dubai,” Shehnaaz captioned the post. Her ensemble is from RSVP by Nykaa Fashion.
On the other hand, Guru Randhawa took to Instagram to share a video featuring Shehnaaz Gill with the caption, “Pai gayian shaman ne with my fav @shehnaazgill. Should we do a video together?” The caption is a line from Guru’s song Moon Rise.
It shows the two stars dancing on a yacht with a stunning backdrop of Dubai, a lake, and the city’s shimmering lights. They groove to Guru’s new song, Moon Rise, and in the end, Shehnaaz hits Guru playfully.
