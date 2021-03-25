Shehnaaz Gill slaying in leopard print oversized winter coat

ADVERTISEMENT
Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif Shehnaaz Gill has set her foot in the industry like no other. She is all set to make her debut with Diljit Dosanjh’s Honsla Rakh. This will mark her acting debut in a feature film.
She recently shared new pictures on her social media. In the pictures, Shehnaaz Gill wore a leopard print oversized winter coat. Her brown hair complements her attire and her make-up is also on point. Shehnaaz Gill Pretty smile that brightens our day.
Check out the photos below:
