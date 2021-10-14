Shehnaaz Gill’s stunning looks from Honsla Rakh

- Advertisement -

Honsla Rakh marks the film debut of singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill. Honsla Rakh will release in theatres on October 15.

Shehnaaz Gill has already won millions of hearts with her charming smile and on point style statement.

Shehnaaz Gill is a beauty in this light grey lehenga from her song Number 5 in her upcoming film Honsla Rakh.

Shehnaaz Gill is seen performing the choreography in a golden short dress, and then in a yellow salwar suit. She look pretty as she matched steps with the lead star.

Check out the photos below.