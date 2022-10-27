scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
TVFashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in yellow Indo western look

Punjab ki Katrina Kaif Shehnaaz Gill also attended a Krishan Kumar Diwali bash.

By Pooja Tiwari
Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in a yellow outfit
Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in a yellow outfit

Actor-producer Krishan Kumar hosted a Diwali bash, which saw the who’s who of Bollywood in attendance. Punjab ki Katrina Kaif Shehnaaz Gill also attended a Krishan Kumar Diwali bash.

Shehnaaz gained fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz gained fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. She looks so pretty in a yellow outfit.

On the other hand, Guru Randhawa was also spotted at Krishan Kumar’s Diwali bash. He dropped an adorable video with Shehnaaz Gill on social media.

Shehnaaz was seen dancing with Guru. The two were all smiles as they enjoyed dancing with each other. Addressing Shehnaaz as ‘India’s favorite’, he wrote, “With India’s fav @shehnaazgill. Happy Diwali.”Fans showered love after the video got viral on social media.A fan wrote, “haha both are my favs” while another fan commented, “Haha so so cute.”

Check out the video below.

Previous article
Dry weather in J&K, sub-zero temperature in Ladakh areas
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Malavika Mohanan

Kajal Aggarwal

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

Pooja Hegde

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US