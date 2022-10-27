Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in yellow Indo western look

Actor-producer Krishan Kumar hosted a Diwali bash, which saw the who’s who of Bollywood in attendance. Punjab ki Katrina Kaif Shehnaaz Gill also attended a Krishan Kumar Diwali bash.

Shehnaaz gained fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz gained fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. She looks so pretty in a yellow outfit.

On the other hand, Guru Randhawa was also spotted at Krishan Kumar’s Diwali bash. He dropped an adorable video with Shehnaaz Gill on social media.

Shehnaaz was seen dancing with Guru. The two were all smiles as they enjoyed dancing with each other. Addressing Shehnaaz as ‘India’s favorite’, he wrote, “With India’s fav @shehnaazgill. Happy Diwali.”Fans showered love after the video got viral on social media.A fan wrote, “haha both are my favs” while another fan commented, “Haha so so cute.”

Check out the video below.