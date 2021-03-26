Shehnaaz Gill’s swag on point

ADVERTISEMENT

The famous actress of the small screen and contestant Shehnaaz Gill of Bigg Boss 13 shared glamorous pictures on social media.

The actress shared a photo on her Instagram account in which she can be seen posing in style in a swanky car. The actress looks comfy in a crop top and baggy trousers.

In the pictures that surfaced, she is seen sitting on the back seat of the car and posing.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill is currently busy with her upcoming movie Honsala Rakh.

Check out the photos below.