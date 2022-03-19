- Advertisement -
Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in white shirt and purple flare pants

Shehnaaz Gill once again made it to social media trends with the announcement of her photoshoot with ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani

By Pooja Tiwari
Shehnaaz Gill looks glam in white shirt and purple flare pants pic courtesy instagram
Shehnaaz Gill looks glam in white shirt and purple flare pants pic courtesy instagram
Queen Shehnaaz Gill uploaded new Instagram Post. Shehnaaz Gill once again made it to social media trends with the announcement of her photoshoot with ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani

Here’s a look at how Shehnaaz Gill has transformed into a much more stylish, mature, positive and overall a better 2.0 version of herself.

Shehnaaz Gill ever since she entered the Bigg Boss house then you know that the Punjabi singer and actor has undergone a major transformation. She shed a lot of weight and has been flaunting it all with stunning outfits. 

Check out the photos below.

