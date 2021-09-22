Shraddha Arya looks stunning in red hot lehenga

- Advertisement -

Shraddha Arya from Kundali Bhagya is one of the most beautiful actors on television. She’s been dominating hearts for a long time.

And as Preeta, she has been winning hearts for years. Her chirpy nature has made people fall in love with her.

Shraddha Arya stuns her fans with her gorgeous red lehenga. The lehenga top has full balloon sleeves, while the skirt ended with ruffles layers, teamed with a red dupatta. She completed her looks with mid-parted low bun and earrings.

Check out the photos below.