Shraddha Arya looks pretty in stylish maang tikka

Shraddha Arya is one of the top actresses in the Indian Television industry. She rose to fame with serials like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. She shared a beautiful photo on her Instagram account.

In this photo she wore a designer embellished lehenga in steel, with subtle embroidery work and sequins attached to it.

She rounded her looks with maang tikka. Her makeup was as bold as the diva. A light lip, smokey eyes and half hair bun completed the diva’s look.

Check out the photos below.