Shrenu Parikh’s killer fashion style will make your day

Ishqbaaaz fame Shrenu Parikh has a habit of leaving her fans awestruck. Be it with her hot casual attires or her western gown look, we love the way she takes it to her fans who wait to take some style cues from her.
Shrenu Parikh is best known for her character “Aastha Shlok Agnihotri” in “Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?… Ek Baar Phir”. She won a Miss University title in 2007 and was 2nd runner-up in Miss Vadodara title in 2008.
Shrenu Parikh is now becoming a style icon for many with her amazing style and fabulous fashion sense.
Chek out the Shrenu Parikh’s gorgeous photos below:
