ADVERTISEMENT
TV Fashion n Lifestyle

Shrenu Parikh looks stunning in yellow dress

Shrenu Parikh went on to become one of the most stylish divas of TV today

By Glamsham Editorial
Shrenu Parikh looks stunning in yellow dress
Shrenu Parikh looks stunning in yellow dress
ADVERTISEMENT
Shrenu Parikh went on to become one of the most stylish divas of TV today. She sets the fashion bar high every time she steps out. She makes style statements and emerges as a head turner at every occasion.

Her style statements have left millions in awe of her and inspired the youth to actually follow the actress for her uniquely equipped wardrobe and fashion sense. She shared a photo on her social media account. In this photo she wore a yellow outfit.

Check out the photo below.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKartik Aaryan ‘threatens’ director Ram Madhavani!
Next articleShaan recalls his father working with Kishore Kumar
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shrenu Parikh looks stunning in off shoulder black dress

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Shrenu Parikh is one of the most gorgeous and amazing divas of the Indian TV industry.
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Shrenu Parikh’s killer fashion style will make your day

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Shrenu Parikh is now becoming a style icon for many with her amazing style and fabulous fashion sense.
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Surbhi Chandna and others who rocked the red dress for Christmas Party season

Glamsham Editorial - 0
From Shehnaaz Gill to Surbhi Chandna whose red dress style did you like the most. Comment below.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021