TV Fashion n Lifestyle

Shweta Tiwari glowing in her sunkissed pictures

Shweta Tiwari shared a picture of herself wearing a printed co-ord set. Shweta's fans showered the photo with so much love.

By Glamsham Bureau
She is one of the hottest actresses on Indian television.

The Mera Dad Ki Dulhan actress kept her hair open and opted for smoky eye makeup.

On the work front, Shweta was last seen in the television series Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Apart from that, she has worked in shows such as Parvarrish, Begusarai, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo and Ek Thhi Naayka.

Check out the photos below.

