Siddharth Nigam keeps his hair perfect always, how?

The dynamic and truly dapper Siddharth Nigam has been adored since his debut. After charming his fans as Aladdin, the dashing Siddharth Nigam is now seen alongside his brother Abhishek Nigam in Sony SAB’s Hero – Gayab Mode On. Be it Prince Ashoka, Aladdin or his current character, Shivaay, Siddharth Nigam has never failed to impress his fans with his charm and inspirational sense of style.

Siddharth Nigam loves experimenting with his looks yet likes to keep it simple and comfortable. Siddharth speak about his hairstyle, how he takes care of his hair and his inspiration for hairstyles.

Siddharth Nigam who plays the role of Shivaay in Sony SAB Hero-Gayab Mode On said, “I love experimenting with my looks and with my style as much as I love experimenting with my characters. My current character Shivaay is very rustic and has his unique charm. I believe, just like Shivaay, every individual has his style, and it is essential for everyone to discover it. I love experimenting with my hairstyles as I believe it entirely adds a new dimension to my appearance.”

Talking about his hairstyle, Siddharth adds, “My current hairstyle is as per the requirements of my character Shivaay on Hero – Gayab Mode On. Similarly, my role as Aladdin demanded me to sport mid-length hair with a ponytail and post the show getting over, I was still undecided on my hairstyle, but thankfully, Shivaay happened (laughs).”

Talking about how he likes to take care of his hair and who are his inspirations when it comes to hairstyling, Siddharth said, “I ensure the utmost attention to detail as far my hairstyles are concerned. I like my hair inch-perfect every time, and to ensure this happens, I take special care of my hair. As a process, I make sure I wash my hair as soon as my shoot is over to ensure all the dirt and the products used to style my hair are washed away perfectly. I have adored Zayn Malik and Harry Styles’ hairstyles. The hairstyles they don are extremely stylish and hip. I make sure to keep a tab on their hairstyles because they inspire me a lot.”