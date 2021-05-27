Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Aly Goni and others slay in Turtleneck Tshirts

Adv.

The item of the moment is the turtleneck, an extremely versatile garment that can be dressed up or down. From Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz to Aly Goni Television celebs have been spotted wearing high neck T-shirts or sweaters with suits and jackets.

Turtleneck sweaters are always in fashion and never goes out of trend.

Turtlenecks keep you warm, give you a chic look and also you can wear it anywhere. Here are the Televison celebs who looked stylish wearing them.

Sidharth Shukla looks hunk in black Turtleneck sweaters.

Asim Riaz looks handsome in white Turtleneck sweaters.

Aly Goni in black turtle neck tshirt

Arjun Bijlani looks handsome in black Turtleneck tshirt.

Mohsin Khan flaunting his stylish black turtle neck tshirt

Dheeraj Dhoopar looks handsome in dark pink turtle neck tshirt