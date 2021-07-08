Sidharth Shukla looks handsome in baby pink suit

Adv.

When Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla shares a photo on his Instagram account fans go crazy.

Recently Sidharth Shukla shared a photo on his Instagram account. In this photo he wore baby pink coloured suit. He wrote in the caption, “All dressed up and ready to Glow. #GetTheGlow coming soon!”

Sidharth Shukla has set the internet on fire with his latest picture. On the work front, he was last seen playing the role of Agastya in Ekta Kapoor’s hit franchise Broken But Beautiful 3. Check out the photo below.