Sidharth Shukla’s journey from shorts to slick night suits on Bigg Boss

Advtg.

Sidharth Shukla has indeed come a long way as the Winner of the 13th season to being a ‘Senior’ in Bigg Boss 14

Fans of the actor can’t help but notice how his avatar has changed when it comes to wearing casual clothes around the house

In Season 13, Sidharth Shukla was seen wearing shorts in the house almost all day. Even his mother had come on the show and said, “Pure kapade pehen liya kar!”

In Bigg Boss 14, it seems Sidharth has taken his mother’s advice and is seen wearing stylish night suits.

Advtg.

In fact, Sidharth was even seen working out and doing bench press in a fashionable grey night suit as fans went gaga over his attitude