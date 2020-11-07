Advtg.
TV Fashion n Lifestyle

Sultry Saturday: Rashami Desai keeps it white hot

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actress Rashami Desai has amped her style quotient on social media with sultry Saturday vibes in white.

“Weekend vibe,” she wrote on Twitter along with the pictures.

In the images, she sits next to a bed in a white shirt that reveals laced innerwear. Her make-up is subtle and she keeps her hair open.

Advtg.

Her fans loved her new image, and were asking for more.

“Dil mange more & more,” shared one user, while one wrote: “One of your best ever photoshoots. Indeed you’re going places.”.

“You are getting super hot day by day .. good going,” posted another user.

Advtg.

“Uff you are so hot and gorgeous,” wrote another.

Rashami is currently all set to enter the digital world, and says her upcoming web project will help her break away from the regular television image. The actress plays the lead opposite Tanuj Virwani in the web series “Tandoor”, an investigative thriller about a married couple whose lives take an unexpected turn after a murder.

“I am very excited to make my digital foray with ‘Tandoor’. The role completely breaks away from my regular television work. I am very glad I found this,” Rashami said recently.

Advtg.

“The script is just fantastic and I got so intrigued and involved in the narration that I immediately decided to take up the project. I’m eagerly waiting to commence the project and work with Tanuj Virwani, who is a fine actor and a good friend. Also, one of the other reasons to take up the project is the people involved. I’m sure it’s going to be a fun ride and I will definitely learn and grow more as an actor. I can’t wait to begin the shoot,” added Rashami, who made her mark on “Naagin 4” and the reality show “Bigg Boss 13”.

–IANS

sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articlePepper Chicken movie review: Intoxicating
Next articleBigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik gets fighting chance to re-enter the house

Related Articles

News

Shehnaaz Gill is 'not in the mood'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant and Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill said "she is not in the mood", in her social...
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan is all praises for Rahul Vaidya

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan considers singer Rahul Vaidya as one of the true solo performers in the ongoing...
Read more
News

Shilpa Shinde set for a royal avatar in new web series

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shinde will play Queen Meerawati in an upcoming web show titled Paurashpur that, she says, is a subject...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Sultry Saturday: Rashami Desai keeps it white hot 1

Rakul Preet Singh has lost track of day, night

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh has been working really hard and lost track of day and night.Rakul made the confession on...
Sultry Saturday: Rashami Desai keeps it white hot 2

SRH more efficient at building their innings than DC

Sultry Saturday: Rashami Desai keeps it white hot 3

Taapsee undergoes intense hamstring exercises

Sultry Saturday: Rashami Desai keeps it white hot 3

Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon

Sultry Saturday: Rashami Desai keeps it white hot 3

Disha Patani shares glamorous photos with fans

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Gautam Gambhir tests negative for Covid-19

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks