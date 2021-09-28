- Advertisement -

Surbhi Chandna is a fabulous actress in the television industry. The diva is seen in several television shows and has become the leading actress in the industry. The actress always rocks the industry with her amazing acting skills and has become the mind-blowing star of the industry.

The Iconic Gold Awards 2021 have finally rolled its red carpet to honour the celebrities for their stellar performances of the highest order in the Indian Film Industry. Surbhi Chandna was spotted in her black lacy corset gown with statement sleeves, teamed with nude makeup and diamond earrings.

She recently been on a vacation in Maldives and her flaunted her vacay looks in style. Fans are in awe seeing her fashion style. She is totally a diva wearing all sorts of fashion style.

She captioned her pictures, “ONLY BLACK 🖤#iconicgoldawards2021 #mostpopulartvactressoftheyear #naagin5”.

She also shared more pictures of the same black gown and captioned, “Every Girl is a Doll

Either Barbie or Annabelle I am Happy to be Both 👰🏻‍♀️😈”. We totally agree with her caption. She looks both Barbie and Annabelle.

On the work front, Surbhi Chandna has worked in Ishqbaaaz, Dil Bole Oberoi, Sanjivani and Naagin 5. She was last seen in a music video Bepanah Ishq opposite her Naagin 5 co-star Sharad Malhotra.

Check out Surbhi Chandna flaunts her sensuous look in black corset gown below: