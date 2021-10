- Advertisement -

Beauty Surbhi Chandna has set the internet on fire with her latest photoshoot. She shared a photo on her Instagram account.

Taking it to Instagram, she posted several pictures. Her caption read ‘These pictures are screaming the mountains are calling and that i Must Go (sic).’

She wore a beige shade bralette top and denim jeans and rounded her looks with minimal makeup.

- Advertisement -

Check out the photos below.